cousasdeimeneo.net

DNS records are part of The Domain Name System, which connects domain names to their IP addresses. In this way, they provide information about your hostname, domain, and IP address. You can change the configuration of your domain using DNS records.
There are numerous types of DNS records, the most common of them are:
This is a small part of all types of records available. However, they are critical to the correct and efficient operation of your Domain Name System. If you'd like to learn more, check out the article about the most popular DNS record types.